Sky HISTORY has released a first look image and teaser for its upcoming original documentary series Witches of Essex, which will premiere on Tuesday 14 October at 9pm.

Witches of Essex Premiere Date

The three-part series is presented by Rylan Clark and Professor Alice Roberts and produced by Mindhouse Productions and Motion Content Group.

All three episodes of Witches of Essex will premiere weekly on Sky HISTORY, with the full series available to watch on demand from 14 October.

The documentary explores one of the darkest chapters in British history: the Essex witch trials of the late 16th and early 17th centuries, when hundreds of women were executed on charges of witchcraft. Rylan, who grew up in Essex, joins Professor Roberts to re-examine these events in a modern context.

Each episode focuses on a notorious case, revisiting the villages where the accused once lived and died. Using original court documents, the presenters are joined by historians, psychologists and medical experts to uncover the social, cultural and personal forces that drove these persecutions.

The series blends expert analysis with dramatic reconstructions to bring the stories to life, asking why these women were condemned as witches and who benefited from their persecution.

Commissioned and executive produced by Dan Korn and Diana Carter for Hearst Networks, Witches of Essex is written and directed by Paul Olding. Executive producers include Barnaby Coughlin and Nancy Strang for Mindhouse Productions and Melanie Darlaston for GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Professor Alice Roberts said the series offers “a powerful opportunity to confront the brutality of the witch trials and reflect on the enduring impact of fear and prejudice in society.”