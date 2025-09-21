How to watch Arsenal v Manchester City: TV Channel, Live Stream from Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League’s standout fixture this weekend takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host defending champions Manchester City in a meeting between two of the season’s title contenders.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kick off at the Emirates is set for 4:30pm BST on Sunday, September 21, 2025. UK fans can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with streaming available via NOW TV and Sky Go.

Arsenal continued their fine start to the campaign with a 2-0 Champions League win at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten run in Europe.

City also enjoyed midweek success, beating ten man Napoli 2-0 with Erling Haaland once again on the scoresheet.

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by City during Pep Guardiola’s reign, but recent momentum has swung towards the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta, once Guardiola’s assistant, has now beaten his former mentor twice in their last four meetings, as many victories as Arsenal had managed in the previous 22 combined.

Arsenal are aiming to extend their home dominance, having won their opening three league matches at the Emirates without conceding a goal for the first time in 65 years.

City are bidding to avoid a third straight defeat in north London against the Gunners.

For Arteta, this clash offers the chance to silence critics who accused him of being overly cautious in last month’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

A statement result here would further underline Arsenal’s credentials as genuine title challengers.

Key players could have a big influence.

Haaland has scored in seven of his last eight games across all competitions and has netted in his last two appearances against Arsenal.

Viktor Gyökeres, meanwhile, has registered a shot on target in three of his last four outings for the Gunners, while Martin Zubimendi has picked up two yellow cards in his last three games.