Bournemouth welcome Newcastle United to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off) as Andoni Iraola’s side look to continue their flying start to the Premier League season.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kick off athe Vitality Stadium is set for 2:00pm BST on Sunday, September 21, 2025. UK coverage will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Cherries have made their best start to a top-flight campaign, winning three of their opening four matches. Another victory would mark four league wins in a row for the first time since December 2023.

Iraola’s side will also take confidence from their recent record against Newcastle. Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Magpies, including a 4-1 victory at St James’ Park back in January. A win on Sunday would secure back-to-back victories over Newcastle for only the second time in their history.

Just one of Bournemouth’s last six home league matches has produced three or more goals, while only two of the last seven meetings between these sides have reached that mark.

Newcastle arrive on the South Coast after a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night, with Marcus Rashford scoring both goals. Eddie Howe now returns to his former club hoping his players can recover quickly from midweek exertions.

Defensively, Newcastle have looked solid, conceding in just one of their four league fixtures so far this season. At the other end, however, they have lacked cutting edge, scoring more than once in only one of their last nine away league matches.