Channel 4 has acquired FX’s limited series Say Nothing, based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s acclaimed book, with the nine-part drama set to air later this year.

The series spans four decades, beginning with the 1972 disappearance of Jean McConville, a widowed mother of ten abducted from her Belfast home and never seen alive again. Her case becomes the entry point into a wider story about The Troubles, exploring the personal and political consequences of armed conflict in Northern Ireland.

Say Nothing follows key IRA figures, examining the extremes of radical politics, the cost of loyalty and silence, and the lasting impact of violence on individuals and communities.

The cast includes Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, sisters who became symbols of Republican militancy. Anthony Boyle plays strategist Brendan Hughes, while Josh Finan portrays Gerry Adams, a political figure who would go on to negotiate peace but has long denied involvement with the IRA. Maxine Peake appears as the older Dolours Price.

Produced by FX Productions, the drama is executive produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Joshua Zetumer, Patrick Radden Keefe, Edward L. McDonnell, Monica Levinson and Michael Lennox, who hails from Northern Ireland.

The series aims to balance gripping drama with historical authenticity, drawing directly from Keefe’s investigative work, which won widespread praise for its detailed and human-centred approach to the conflict. By weaving together personal stories with political developments, the drama highlights the moral complexities faced by those caught in the violence.

Channel 4’s acquisition underlines the broadcaster’s commitment to showcasing bold international dramas with real-world resonance. Say Nothing is expected to attract strong attention from audiences in the UK and Ireland, where the legacy of The Troubles continues to shape political and cultural conversations today.