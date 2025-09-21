I’ve just been told that Sky Arts’ flagship competition Portrait Artist of the Year returns on 1 October for its twelfth series, with Stephen Mangan once again hosting.

The show, also available to stream on NOW, will see artists from across the UK battle it out for the 2025 title.

This year’s celebrity sitters include a wide mix of cultural icons, from musicians Yungblud, Cat Burns and Jacob Collier to stage and screen stars Billy Porter, Adjoa Andoh and Kyla Harris. Comedy favourites Jack Dee, Jack Rooke and Fatiha El-Ghorri also join the line-up, alongside broadcasters including Gabby Logan, Beth Rigby, Clara Amfo, Emma Barnett and James May.

Special highlights include Dame Mary Berry sitting for the semi-final and Succession star Brian Cox in the final.

The winning artist will be awarded a prestigious commission from The Royal Society, painting mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry.

Returning judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano and Kate Bryan will assess creativity, vision and technique as competitors attempt to capture the personalities of their high profile sitters.

Phil Edgar Jones, Director of Sky Arts, said the series “continues to fly the flag for the arts,” praising its ability to celebrate emerging talent and secure high-profile commissions.

Produced by Storyvault Films, the new series builds on more than a decade of showcasing UK artistic talent.

The 2025 commission, celebrating Hannah Fry’s contribution to science, also underlines the show’s role in spotlighting inspirational figures beyond the arts.