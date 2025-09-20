How to watch Man Utd v Chelsea: TV Channel, Live Stream from evening EPL kick off fixture at Old Trafford.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kick off at Old Trafford is set for 5:30pm BST on Saturday, September 20, 2025. UK coverage will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with streaming available via NOW TV and Sky Go. US viewers can watch on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday evening looking to ease the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim after a 3-0 defeat in last weekend’s Manchester derby.

The Red Devils remain winless away from home this season but did manage their only victory in all competitions at Old Trafford, edging past Burnley thanks to a late Bruno Fernandes penalty before the international break.

Despite registering 94 shots across their last four league home games, United have only scored five times.

Amorim’s side are under increasing scrutiny, with the Portuguese coach now statistically United’s worst manager since World War II.

The pressure is mounting for a turnaround, and with United’s hierarchy still backing him publicly, Saturday’s clash with Chelsea could prove decisive in his future.

Despite their struggles, United have a strong record at home to Chelsea. They are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League meetings at Old Trafford, with the most recent encounter finishing 1-1 last November.

This fixture is also the most drawn in Premier League history, with 27 stalemates overall – 14 of them at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, head north after a frustrating week. Enzo Maresca’s side were pegged back late on in a 1-1 draw against Brentford last Saturday before suffering a 3-1 midweek defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.

While they showed flashes of quality in Germany, questions remain about their consistency.

The Blues also face their first domestic game outside of London this season, and Maresca must balance a squad that has already endured a heavy travel schedule. United, by contrast, have had a full week to prepare, a factor Amorim will hope to exploit.

This fixture has often produced goals at both ends, with seven of the last eight meetings seeing both teams score. Given the history and current form, another stalemate would not be a surprise.