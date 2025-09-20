All you need to know about Wolves v Leeds Utd in the Premier League, including TV stream details and kick off time.

Wolves will be desperate to stop the rot when they host Leeds United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leeds Utd on?

Unfortunately, Wolves v Leeds has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night, with extended coverage available on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday.

Is there a Wolves v Leeds Utd live stream online?

No official live stream of Wolves v Leeds will be available in the UK. Fans can follow updates via radio commentary and club social channels.

What time is the kick off for Wolves v Leeds?

Wolves v Leeds will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 20th September 2025 at Molineux.

Vitor Pereira’s side have endured their worst ever start to a top-flight season, losing all four league games so far to sit bottom of the table. Despite that, the club showed faith in their manager by handing him a new three-year deal this week.

The Old Gold are in the midst of a dire run, having lost their last eight league fixtures stretching back to last season.

Their only victory in 2025/26 came in the EFL Cup against West Ham, and they could once again be without striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for the visit of Leeds.

Wolves also have a poor recent record against the Yorkshire side. They have beaten Leeds just once in their last five meetings – in the EFL Cup – and are without a league win over Saturday’s visitors since February 2021.

Leeds have not fared much better in the early weeks of the campaign. After opening with a win against Everton, Daniel Farke’s team have slumped to three successive defeats against Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham. Goals have been the main problem, with just one scored in four matches so far.

The Whites are also on a barren run in front of goal, failing to score in their last three outings.

Another blank at Molineux would make it four games without a goal for the first time since the 2022/23 season.

With both sides struggling badly, confidence is low and pressure is mounting. Wolves will look to end their losing streak in front of their own fans, while Leeds will be desperate to spark their attack into life in what already feels like an important clash for both clubs.