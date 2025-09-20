All you need to know about how to watch West Ham Utd v Crystal Palace live streaming, with TV Channel details.

TV Channel and Live Stream: This fixture has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night, with extended coverage available on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday.

Watch LWest Ham Utd v Crystal Palace LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

West Ham United face Crystal Palace in a London derby at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) with the pressure mounting on Hammers boss Graham Potter.

Potter has overseen just six wins from 24 matches since taking charge and is now favourite in the betting to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job. With fans planning protests against both the manager and the club’s hierarchy, another defeat could prove decisive for his future.

West Ham have endured a miserable start to the season, losing three of their opening four league fixtures.

The first goal could be crucial. The Hammers have failed to win any of their last 24 league matches when conceding first, while their last seven fixtures in all competitions have each produced at least three goals.

Defensive fragility and a toxic atmosphere in East London have only added to the pressure.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, have made a solid start under Oliver Glasner. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League after four games, though three of those have ended in draws.

Palace required penalties to see off Millwall in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with Glasner admitting afterwards that fatigue is an issue due to a lack of squad depth.

Despite selling star man Eberechi Eze in the summer, Palace are yet to trail in any league match this season.

They also head into the weekend on a remarkable 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and have often proved more effective away from home than at Selhurst Park.

History favours the Eagles too. They have won four of the last six meetings with West Ham and have scored two or more goals on four of their last eight trips to the London Stadium.

Seven of those fixtures have seen both teams score, suggesting another open encounter could be on the cards.