The BBC has confirmed the celebrity contestants joining Amanda Holden for her brand-new quiz show The Inner Circle, which launches this October on BBC One and iPlayer.

Famous faces including Zara McDermott, JB Gill, Sarah Parish, Melvin Odoom, Ricky Wilson and Sam Quek will compete in the primetime six part celebrity edition, running alongside the daytime version of the show.

Produced by award-winning company Tern, the series will test contestants’ general knowledge, nerve and strategy as they battle for a cash prize.

The celebrity line-up also features Charlotte Hawkins, Colin Jackson, Fay Ripley, Nina Wadia, Tamzin Outhwaite, Una Healy, Owain Wyn Evans, Maisie Adam, Lawrence Chaney and Chizzy Akudolu, among many others.

Each star will team up with a member of the public, with every pairing secretly assigned a cash value of up to £5,000.

Only the players know their own total, forcing contestants to outsmart rivals and deduce who holds the biggest pot.

Each round brings challenges, tense eliminations and power shifts before the field is narrowed to two players for the dramatic finale. In the last showdown, finalists must decide whether to split their prize money or risk everything in a ruthless “split or shaft” twist.

Amanda Holden, who hosts both the celebrity and daytime versions, promised a mix of “strategy, high stakes and surprises” in what she described as a fresh and modern quiz format.

Filmed in Glasgow, The Inner Circle has been commissioned jointly by BBC Entertainment and Daytime.

The main series runs for 25 episodes, with six celebrity specials. BBC Studios will distribute the format worldwide.