I’m excited to tell you that ITV has announced Dominic Cooper and Romola Garai will star in Adultery, a new six-part provocative love story created and written by BAFTA winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Brassic).

Produced by Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios for ITV and STV, filming has begun this week in and around Manchester.

Cooper (Preacher, The Devil’s Double) and Garai (One Life, Vigil), who recently won an Olivier Award for The Years, play Tom Kirkman and Beth Brookes, two people who share an instant, intense attraction that threatens to upend their families.

Shelley Conn (Gen V, Bridgerton) stars as Tom’s wife Hannah, while Matthew McNulty (Deadwater Fell, Domina) plays Beth’s husband Neil. Rising stars Johnny Sanpher and Leila Khan (Heartstopper) feature as teenage lovers Jess Kirkman and Ollie Brookes.

The wider cast includes Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey), James Murray (The Crown) and Charley Webb (The Long Shadow).

The series explores themes of class, grief, social media and desire, as two families become entangled in a passionate affair with life-changing consequences.

Brocklehurst said he was “thrilled” to have assembled such a talented ensemble, adding: “The characters in our show have complex emotional lives and we needed the very best acting talent to bring them to the screen.”

Ben Stephenson, executive producer, praised the calibre of the leads, saying: “Dominic and Romola are two remarkable actors at the peak of their careers, and it’s hugely exciting to see what they bring to Danny’s gripping and complex scripts.”

Directed by Will Sinclair and Daniel O’Hara, Adultery will run for six hour-long episodes. The series is produced in association with ITV Studios, which will also distribute it internationally.