How to watch Liverpool v Everton: TV Channel, Live Stream from Merseyside derby at Anfield.

TV Channel and Live Stream: The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Anfield. UK viewers can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with live streaming available through the discovery+ app.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes centre stage at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, as Liverpool and Everton collide in a fixture that has long combined fierce rivalry with high drama.

With three points and local bragging rights on the line, both sides will be desperate to make their mark.

Liverpool enter the contest unbeaten, boasting a perfect Premier League record with four wins from four.

Arne Slot’s side have not always been convincing, edging past Burnley last weekend thanks to a late penalty, but they continue to find a way.

That resilience was on display again in Europe, where Virgil van Dijk’s 92nd-minute header sealed a thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Late goals have been a recurring theme for the Reds this season, with seven of their nine league strikes coming after half-time, five of which arrived in the final ten minutes.

Everton travel across the city with history stacked against them.

The Toffees have won only once in their last 28 visits to Anfield, and manager David Moyes has never managed a Premier League victory at the ground despite 20 previous attempts.

His personal record is even worse of late, with defeats on each of his last nine visits in charge of various clubs.

That said, Everton do arrive with some confidence. Moyes’ men are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, recording three wins and a draw, including a resilient goalless draw against Aston Villa.

Goals have been scarce for the Toffees at Anfield, with just one scored in their last six visits – during a rare 2-0 win in 2021.

For Liverpool, Saturday offers the chance to secure five consecutive league victories at the start of a campaign for only the fifth time in their history.

The Reds have also lost just one of their last 23 home Premier League games, underlining Anfield’s fortress status. Fans will be eager to see more of Alexander Isak after his midweek debut, with the forward expected to feature again.

The derby itself has a reputation as the Premier League’s most explosive fixture, producing more red cards than any other in the competition’s history.

Passion, tension and controversy are all but guaranteed, with both teams desperate to claim the bragging rights on Merseyside.

Form and history may point towards a Liverpool victory, but Everton’s recent run of results suggests they will make it far from straightforward.

For Moyes and his side, breaking their Anfield hoodoo would be a statement; for Liverpool, it is about maintaining momentum in both their title defence and their dominance of this historic rivalry.