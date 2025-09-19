I’ve been told that Sky has confirmed that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return for its third season on Friday, 24 October, airing exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

Filmed in Spain, the new season follows Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) as they continue their perilous journey to return home. Their path takes them across unfamiliar lands, confronting new dangers and witnessing the evolving impact of the Walker apocalypse.

Season 3 introduces new regular cast members Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay, while Stephen Merchant will appear in a guest role. Additional cast includes Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman and Cuco Usín.

The latest chapter builds on the success of the first two seasons, which won praise for expanding The Walking Dead universe with a more character-driven story, while retaining the action and suspense that made the franchise a global hit.

Fans of the series will see Daryl and Carol’s bond tested further as they fight for survival against both the undead and the living, all while searching for a way back to the people they love.

With fresh locations, new characters and high stakes, Season 3 promises more twists, emotional depth and edge-of-your-seat tension.

All episodes will be released on launch day, giving viewers the chance to binge the season in full. For UK audiences, it continues Sky’s commitment to bringing major US television franchises exclusively to Sky Max and NOW.