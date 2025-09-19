BBC quiz show The Weakest Link, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn with a mix of celebrity specials and new episodes.

Produced by BBC Studios Entertainment, the series will see famous faces compete to build a cash prize for charity, while avoiding elimination by their fellow contestants.

The eventual winner will be crowned The Strongest Link.

Three specials are set to air in October, including a Radio 2 edition featuring presenters from the station, a Battle of the Nations with celebrities from across the UK, and a Redemption special giving past first-round exits a second chance.

The new run continues in December with nine more episodes, including Christmas and New Year editions.

Ranganathan said he was excited for the show’s return, promising “awkward pauses and tense goodbyes” on Saturday nights.

Since its revival in 2021, the show has attracted strong audiences, with celebrity editions proving especially popular with viewers.

The format’s mix of quick-fire general knowledge questions and tactical voting has helped cement its place as one of the BBC’s most recognisable quizzes.

The return of The Weakest Link adds to a strong autumn line-up for BBC entertainment, with the broadcaster continuing to invest in long-running formats alongside new commissions.

With Romesh at the helm, the show looks set to bring a mix of humour, tension and big name guests to screens once again.