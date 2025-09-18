How to watch Man City vs Napoli streaming live on TV Channel. Champions League fixture from the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign on Thursday night with a high-profile clash against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12pm PT) on September 18, 2025.

Watch Streaming

Fans in the US can stream the match live on Paramount+ and DAZN. UK coverage will be available on TNT Sports, with the action broadcast live from Manchester.

Watch Manchester City v Napoli LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The game marks a quick reunion for Kevin De Bruyne, who returns to Manchester with his new club Napoli.

The Belgian midfielder will line up against his former side in a fixture that promises drama under the revamped European format.

City head into the competition looking to rediscover their winning touch in Europe.

After lifting the Champions League for the first time in 2023, their defense ended in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, followed by another early exit to the Spanish giants last season.

Napoli return to the Champions League after a year away, having reclaimed the Serie A title. Their last European campaign came in 2023-24, when they reached the round of 16 before losing to Barcelona.

Now, with De Bruyne among their ranks, they aim to make a stronger impact on the continental stage.

The Etihad clash sets the tone for both clubs’ European seasons, with City aiming to reassert themselves among the favourites and Napoli eager to make their mark on their Champions League return.