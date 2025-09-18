Netflix has announced the release of Victoria Beckham, a three-part documentary series launching globally on 9 October.

The series offers an intimate look at Beckham’s evolution, from her teenage years of restyling her school uniform to global fame as a Spice Girl, and her determination to carve out a respected career in the fashion world.

Described as a story of resilience, reinvention and self-discovery, the series will take viewers behind the scenes as she prepares for one of the most important fashion shows of her life.

Victoria Beckham comes from the creators of the Emmy award winning Beckham and is directed by Nadia Hallgren, known for Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

The series is produced by Studio 99 and Dorothy Street, with Sophie Todd as series producer and Billie Shepherd as producer.

Executive producers include Nicola Howson, Julia Nottingham, Anders Christian Madsen and Nadia Hallgren.

Cinematography is led by Thorsten Thielow, Patrick Smith and Daniel Carter, with editing by Holly Lubbock, Betsy Kagen, Greg O’Toole, Alec Rossiter and Simon Barker.

Netflix says the three-part series will give audiences a rare front row seat into Victoria Beckham’s personal and professional journey, blending archive footage with new insights from those closest to her.