BAFTA has announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarship programmes and the Prince William BAFTA Bursary, with more than £277,000 awarded to 86 emerging talents in the UK and North America.

The initiative, unveiled at BAFTA’s Patron, Bursary & Scholarships Breakfast at 195 Piccadilly, aims to support aspiring filmmakers, games designers, actors, producers, and other screen creatives facing financial barriers.

BAFTA Chair Sara Putt and CEO Jane Millichip highlighted the importance of breaking down barriers to entry in the industry, while actor Peter Capaldi, a long-standing supporter, spoke about the bursaries’ impact on helping young creatives cover essential costs such as training, equipment and travel.

This year marks an expansion in the number of bursaries, with the Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund continuing to provide grants of up to £2,000 across the UK. Previous beneficiaries have gone on to work on major productions, including Doctor Who and Netflix originals.

The breakfast event also celebrated the contributions of donors and patrons, including filmmaker Paul Greengrass and producer Elaine Collins, whose support ensures the long-term success of the schemes.

BAFTA said the bursaries not only provide practical assistance but also connect recipients to the wider creative community, offering valuable industry links and opportunities for professional growth.

By investing in new voices, BAFTA hopes to ensure the screen industries remain accessible, diverse and innovative, allowing the next generation of talent to thrive regardless of financial background.