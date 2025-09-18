How to watch Newcastle Utd v FC Barcelona: TV Channel, Live Stream from Champions League clash at St James Park.

The UEFA Champions League returns to Tyneside on Thursday night as Newcastle United welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to St James’ Park in their Group Stage opener (8pm kick-off).

TV Channel and Live Stream: Newcastle United v Barcelona will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick off at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side are back in Europe’s elite competition for the second time in three seasons, having fallen short at the group stage in 2023/24 despite memorable moments such as their 4-1 demolition of Paris Saint-Germain.

This time, the Magpies will be hoping that past experience helps them navigate a difficult section.

The atmosphere promises to be electric, with Newcastle supporters creating a cauldron at St James’ Park for one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of Matchday 1. Howe will look to harness that energy as his side attempt to upset one of the tournament favourites.

Barcelona, who reached the semi-finals last season, begin their campaign among the frontrunners for the trophy once again.

Hansi Flick’s side head to England in confident mood after an unbeaten start to La Liga, which included a stunning 6-0 thrashing of Valencia at the weekend.

Star teenager Lamine Yamal is ruled out through injury, but Robert Lewandowski is expected to return to the starting XI after finding the net from the bench in recent weeks.

With Ferran Torres and Raphinha also in form, the Catalans carry significant attacking threat.

For Newcastle, recent Premier League form has been patchy, though a 1-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend finally got them up and running.

Howe will hope his side can build on that result and use their home advantage to trouble a Barcelona defence that has looked vulnerable on the road in Europe.