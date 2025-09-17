Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, Live Stream froim Champions League clash at Anfield.

Anfield will play host to a blockbuster start to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday night, as Aren Slot’s side face Atletico Madrid in their Group Stage opener (8pm kick-off).

TV Channel and live streams: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off at Anfield.

The Reds head into Europe’s top competition as one of the early favourites for the trophy, alongside Barcelona, and will look to lay down a marker against Diego Simeone’s visitors.

Liverpool are unbeaten domestically so far, making it four wins from four Premier League matches after a dramatic 1-0 victory away at Burnley on Sunday.

While Liverpool have not yet hit full stride this season, they have shown the hallmark of champions by grinding out results.

Anfield has long been a fortress in Europe – the Reds have won their last 14 UEFA group matches at home, scoring two or more goals in 13 of those games. They are chasing a seventh Champions League crown and few sides relish this kind of opening-night atmosphere.

Atletico Madrid will hope to spoil the party but arrive in Merseyside with an inconsistent start to their La Liga campaign.

Simeone’s side picked up their first league win of the season against Villarreal at the weekend, but that was their only victory from their opening four fixtures. Their domestic struggles have added to the pressure on their long-serving coach.

History is also against the Spanish side. Atletico have managed just one win in their last eight Champions League games against English opposition and have never beaten an English club in the group stage of the competition.

Liverpool have generally enjoyed this matchup in recent years. The two sides have met four times in the Champions League since 2020, with the Reds winning three of those encounters.

The Reds also have a strong record against Spanish opposition, winning each of their last four group stage fixtures against La Liga clubs.

That said, Atletico carry a goal threat, having scored in 15 of their last 16 European group fixtures.

With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata in attack, Simeone’s side will expect to test a Liverpool defence that has been far from watertight in the Premier League so far.