The UEFA Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday night in Bilbao, where Athletic Club host Arsenal in what promises to be a lively curtain raiser at San Mamés (8pm kick-off).

Athletic are back in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 2014/15 after finishing fourth in La Liga last season.

Ernesto Valverde’s side had made a perfect start to the new campaign with three straight league wins, but slipped to their first defeat of the season in the Basque derby against Alavés before the international break.

With just two home losses in their last 19 La Liga fixtures, the San Mamés has been a fortress in recent times.

The Lions also boast an impressive European record on home soil, winning 14 of their last 18 UEFA club competition matches in Bilbao.

Their last defeat came against English opposition when Manchester United won here in May, underlining the challenge they face against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal travel to Spain buoyed by a 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which lifted them to second in the table.

The Gunners have enjoyed recent success against Spanish opponents, winning each of their last five meetings, including three victories last season against Girona and Real Madrid.

Arteta’s men have also built an enviable record in the Champions League group stage, losing just two of their last 22 fixtures at this stage. Their only Matchday 1 defeat in the last decade came against Dinamo Zagreb in 2015/16.

Both teams will be without key players. Athletic are missing star forward Nico Williams through injury, along with Benat Prados and Unai Egiluz, while defender Yeray Álvarez is serving a doping ban.

Aymeric Laporte, who recently rejoined the club, has not been registered in their Champions League squad. Inaki Williams is set to captain the side.

Arsenal have their own injury concerns. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are all ruled out, while William Saliba, Martin Ødegaard and Christian Nørgaard are fitness doubts.

With a huge Premier League clash against Manchester City to come at the weekend, Arteta may look to rotate his squad, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ben White potential starters in defence.