Liverpool v Burnley: TV Channel, Live Stream from today’s Sunday afternoon kick off.

Burnley host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon as the top-flight action gets underway (2pm kick-off).

TV Channel and Live streams: Burnley v Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker’s Clarets have already enjoyed success on home soil this season, beating Sunderland to extend their unbeaten run at Turf Moor to 25 matches. Their last home defeat came in May 2024, but this weekend presents their toughest test yet.

Before the international break, Burnley pushed Manchester United all the way at Old Trafford but were beaten 3-2 after conceding a stoppage-time penalty. They will once again be underdogs here, facing a Liverpool side they have struggled against in recent years.

Burnley have lost each of their last six home games against Liverpool and managed just one goal in their last five meetings with the Merseyside giants. Despite that, Parker is expected to keep faith with the team that came close to upsetting United, with Lyle Foster leading the line and Jaidon Anthony – who has started the season brightly with two goals and an assist – offering a threat from the left.

Liverpool arrive in Lancashire with momentum firmly on their side. Arne Slot’s team have won all three of their opening league fixtures, including a 1-0 victory over Arsenal before the break.

The Reds have scored eight goals already, more than any other side in the division and look strong in their bid to retain the title.

The Reds were also boosted by the completion of Alexander Isak’s transfer, with the Swedish forward adding further firepower to an already potent attack. However, he is expected to start on the bench as he builds up sharpness after limited minutes on international duty.

Slot will be without midfielder Curtis Jones, who picked up a knock against Arsenal, but Jeremie Frimpong has returned to training after a hamstring issue and Ibrahima Konate came through the break unscathed with France.