West Ham vs Tottenham: TV Channel, Live Stream and London Derby Preview

Saturday night brings Premier League derby drama as West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, with both sides looking to steady their early season form.

TV channel and live stream information: Kick off is at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Streaming is available via Sky Go for subscribers.

West Ham bounced back last weekend with a 3-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest, thanks to late goals from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and new signing Callum Wilson.

That result eased pressure on Graham Potter after defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea.

Bowen remains a key threat, registering at least one shot on target in ten straight league appearances, while Paquetá and Cristian Romero both have a history of picking up cards in this fixture.

Statistically, the Hammers have been involved in open games, ranking third in the league for shots in the box created but also fourth for most conceded.

Tottenham, under new boss Thomas Frank, opened with an impressive win at Manchester City but were undone by Bournemouth last time out.

Defensive frailties persist, with Spurs conceding the second-most shots in the box so far this season.

Both sides are still integrating summer arrivals, with Spurs unveiling Xavi Simons and West Ham bolstering their frontline with Wilson.

With attacking quality on show but vulnerabilities at the back, another high-event London derby is expected.