Newcastle United begin the defence of their Carabao Cup crown with a third round tie against League One leaders Bradford City at St James’s Park on Wednesday night.

Newcastle v Bradford

The match takes place at St James’s Park on Wednesday 24th September 2025, with an 8pm kick off. Fans in the UK can watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, while highlights will be available later on Sky Sports platforms.

The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for domestic silverware last season when they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to lift the trophy.

But Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to get going this term, winning just one of their opening six matches across all competitions.

Bradford arrive in fine form and will believe they can cause an upset. Promoted from League Two last season, the Bantams sit top of League One after nine games and have already eliminated two Championship sides from the Carabao Cup, winning away at both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Newcastle’s stuttering start has been defined by defensive uncertainty and a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Howe may use this tie to rotate his squad, with fringe players and youngsters likely to get an opportunity. However, with form fragile, the manager will also be wary of fielding too experimental a side against opponents who have shown they can punish higher level opposition.

For Bradford, this match represents another chance to test themselves against Premier League quality.

Manager Graham Alexander has built a resilient, well-drilled side capable of soaking up pressure and striking on the counter. Their fine early-season form in League One means they travel to Tyneside with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The atmosphere at St James’s Park is expected to be lively, with home fans hoping the competition can again provide the spark for a better season.

Bradford will bring a strong travelling contingent, eager to see their side continue an already memorable Carabao Cup run.