Holders Newcastle United face a tricky third round Carabao Cup tie at home to League One leaders Bradford City on Wednesday night.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bradford City online – TV channels & live streams

Kick off is at 7.45pm, with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and available to stream via the Sky Sports app and Sky Go.

The Magpies lifted the trophy last season but come into this one with questions over their form.

Eddie Howe’s men were held to a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth at the weekend, their third straight away game without scoring. In the Premier League, Newcastle have managed just one win in six, scoring only five goals but keeping things tight defensively with just four conceded.

Howe has also had slip-ups in domestic cups before, notably an FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United early in his tenure, and will be wary of a repeat here.

With Yoane Wissa sidelined, there are decisions to make in attack. Record signing Nick Woltemade may not be risked from the start, leaving Newcastle once again searching for fluency in front of goal.

Bradford, by contrast, arrive in buoyant mood. The Bantams have lost just once in their opening 12 League One games, scoring 24 goals and collecting 21 points to sit top of the table.

They beat Cardiff at the weekend to leapfrog them at the summit and have also knocked out Huddersfield and Stoke on their way to this stage. Their attacking strength shows in the data too, averaging 1.60 non-penalty xG per game, second-best in the division.

Manager Graham Alexander has strengthened well across midfield and attack, giving Bradford a depth that has made them one of the EFL’s most consistent sides.

With confidence flowing, they head to St James’s Park backed by a sold-out away following, believing they can test Premier League opposition.

For Newcastle, this tie represents both a potential banana skin and a chance to sharpen their forwards and build momentum in a season where goals have been hard to come by.

For Bradford, it is another opportunity to prove they can mix it with higher-level opponents after a flying start to life at the top of League One.