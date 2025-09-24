How to watch Port Vale v Arsenal: TV Channel, Live Stream from Carabao Cup fixture tonight.

Port Vale will look to cause one of the shocks of the round when they host Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kick off is at 8pm, with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and available to stream on the Sky Sports app and Sky Go.

The League One side have already upset the odds in the competition, edging past Blackpool in the opening round before knocking out Championship outfit Birmingham City in the second.

Darren Moore’s men also head into this tie on a high after back-to-back league wins, most recently a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mansfield.

They now welcome a star studded Arsenal team to Vale Park, and while the gap in quality is clear, the home crowd will hope the momentum of recent weeks can carry their side into another giant-killing performance.

The Gunners, meanwhile, sit second in the Premier League after rescuing a point against Manchester City at the weekend thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s late equaliser.

Mikel Arteta’s men are favourites to progress but know they cannot take this challenge lightly against opponents who will be full of belief.

Arsenal have a surprisingly modest record in this competition, lifting the trophy only twice in their history and not since 1993.

That statistic is unlikely to dampen expectations, however, with Arteta likely to use his squad depth to ensure safe passage into the fourth round.