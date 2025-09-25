How to watch Rangers FC vs Genk: TV Channel, Live Stream from Europa League Qualifier from Ibrox.

How to watch Rangers v Genk live streaming:

The match takes place at Ibrox on Thursday 25th September 2025, with kick off at 8pm BST. UK fans can watch live on TNT Sports 2, with highlights available later across TNT Sports platforms.

The competition has provided Rangers with memorable moments in recent years, most notably their run to the 2022 final in Seville, but the current squad are in desperate need of a boost.

Russell Martin’s side crashed out of the Champions League in the playoff round against Club Brugge, and their domestic form has been poor, leaving the manager already under severe pressure.

Saturday’s Scottish League Cup win over Hibernian offered some respite, with Rangers producing one of their better performances of the season. Goals, intensity and a strong display from Nico Raskin in midfield gave fans a glimpse of what Martin has promised to deliver.

However, with only one league victory to date and the team sitting nine points behind Celtic, patience is already wearing thin among the Ibrox faithful.

Genk arrive with troubles of their own. Thorsten Fink’s side have won just two of their opening eight matches in the Belgian Pro League and their manager is also facing questions about his future.

Even so, Genk are unbeaten in their last three away games, picking up two wins and a draw on the road.

That record suggests they could be dangerous opponents for Rangers if the hosts are unable to build on their weekend cup victory. With fan protests looming large, Martin knows only a strong run of results will ease the pressure.

A home win here would not silence the critics, but it could at least offer signs of recovery.

For Rangers, the aim is to show the resilience and attacking sharpness that carried them to that famous 2022 final. Anything less, and the scrutiny on Martin will only intensify.