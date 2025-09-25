How to watch Aston Villa v Bologna: TV Channel, Live Stream from Europa League fixture at Villa Park.

TV Channel and Live Stream:

Aston Villa begin their Europa League campaign at home to Bologna on Thursday night, with kick-off at 8pm BST at Villa Park. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Watch Aston Villa v Bologna LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Unai Emery’s side reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season but have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, failing to win any of their first five Premier League fixtures.

Matty Cash’s equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland was their first league goal of the season, underlining their attacking struggles.

Villa defeated Bologna 2-0 in last season’s Champions League but look a different side now, having scored just two goals in six competitive games this term. Underlying numbers point to deeper problems, with the team sitting bottom of the Premier League expected goals (xG) chart at just 3.85.

Their Italian opponents are not prolific either. Bologna have scored only two open-play goals in Serie A this season, with three of their four matches producing just a single strike.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have been difficult to break down, not conceding more than once in any match so far.

With Villa blunt in attack and Bologna strong defensively, Thursday’s clash looks set to be a tight and cagey affair. The visitors will draw confidence from narrow 1-0 away defeats to Roma and AC Milan and will believe they can frustrate a Villa side still searching for form.

It promises to be a nervy night for Emery’s men, who begin the competition as one of the favourites to win it but risk stumbling at the first hurdle if their scoring woes continue.

Bologna arrive with little pressure and every chance of leaving Villa Park with a result.