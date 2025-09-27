How to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough live streaming:

Southampton vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday at St Mary’s. I’ll be watching live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, and you can stream it on the Sky Go app if you’re on the move.

It feels strange to see relegated Southampton hovering just a single point clear of the drop zone. I honestly thought they’d be pushing much higher up the Championship table by now.

Their only win so far came on the opening day, a 2-1 victory over Wrexham at St Mary’s, and since then it’s been three draws and two defeats. Last weekend summed things up really – a 3-1 defeat at Hull where Saints boss Will Still admitted his side had “gifted three goals away.”

On Saturday, they welcome league leaders Middlesbrough, and that’s no easy task. Boro have looked rock solid, sitting top of the Championship with five wins and a draw from six matches.

They’ve built up a four-point cushion already, and manager Rob Edwards still thinks there’s more to come, saying: “We’ve shown resilience but haven’t found our potential level of performances yet.” If that’s the case, the rest of the division should be worried.

From what I’ve seen, Southampton’s numbers aren’t great. They’re 19th in the table with six points, seven goals scored and nine conceded.

At home it’s been fairly even – a win, a draw and a defeat – but at least Will Still has no fresh injury concerns. Ryan Manning, Ryan Fraser, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis should all be involved, with the latter playing every single minute so far.

Middlesbrough, by contrast, look sharp.

They’ve scored 11 and conceded just four, and they’ve been strong away from home too, winning two and drawing one of their three matches.

Last time out they edged past West Brom 2-1, with Luke Ayling and Hayden Hackney again proving how valuable they are. Edwards will be without George Edmundson, but there’s enough depth in this Boro side to cope.

Recent meetings between these two have been close. In their last five Championship clashes, both teams have won twice, with one draw – the latest being a 1-1 stalemate in March 2024.

That history suggests it could be tight again, though current form makes Boro the clear favourites in my eyes.