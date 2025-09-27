How to watch Man Utd v Brentford: TV Channel, Live Stream from early EPL kickoff lunchtime.

I’ll be at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime as Ruben Amorim looks to guide Manchester United to back to back Premier League wins for the first time this season.

TV Channel and Live Stream: The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium and will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can also stream the game online via the discovery+ app, which hosts all live TNT Sports coverage.

Watch Brentford v Manchester Utd LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

United make the trip to Brentford on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, a result that Amorim will hope can finally kickstart some momentum.

Brentford are already feeling the strain of a difficult campaign.

Losing three key players and their manager in the summer was always going to hurt, and Keith Andrews has found life tough in the early weeks.

The Bees have picked up just four points from a possible 15 and head into the weekend just a point above the relegation zone.

Their main problem has been finishing games. Brentford have scored first in four of their five matches so far this season, but they’ve failed to turn those bright starts into results. It’s a recurring flaw that stretches back to last season, and one that could prove costly again against United.

What Brentford games have lacked in composure, though, they’ve made up for in entertainment.

Four of their last five matches at home have produced at least four goals, while three of the last four meetings between these two sides have seen at least three scored.

United will fancy their chances of adding to that tally.

Even against 10-man Chelsea last weekend, they made life difficult for themselves when Casemiro saw red just before half-time, but they dug in and held on. Now, Amorim’s side are looking to end a miserable run of seven away league games without a win, their worst sequence on the road since 2019.

There are positives. United lead the Premier League in shot output this season with 79 efforts so far, and if they can maintain that attacking intent, they should create plenty of opportunities against a Brentford defence that has already conceded 10 goals in five games.

The Bees have lost three of their five league games under Andrews but still pose a threat. They were seconds away from beating Chelsea in their last home outing, and even without Mbeumo, there’s enough firepower to trouble United.

Still, with Amorim searching for a turning point and Mbeumo out to prove a point, I’m backing United to take the three points back to the north-west.