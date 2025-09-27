Chelsea v Brighton TV Channel, Live Streaming details from EPL kickoff.

I’m expecting goals at Stamford Bridge this weekend where Chelsea host Brighton in what promises to be another lively Premier League clash.

TV Channel and Live Stream details: This one kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, which means it falls under the UK’s Saturday blackout rule and won’t be broadcast live on TV.

Chelsea’s trip to Old Trafford last Saturday couldn’t have started any worse, down to ten men after just four minutes and losing Cole Palmer to injury soon after and they left Manchester with their first league defeat of the season.

The Blues have since bounced back with a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, though it wasn’t straightforward. Lincoln caused plenty of problems, taking the lead before Chelsea turned it around.

Still, there’s confidence to be had: Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches at Stamford Bridge and have beaten Brighton here in each of their last three meetings. With so many former Brighton players and staff now in West London, this fixture always comes with a little added spice.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has banked millions from Chelsea’s raids on the south coast, with Joao Pedro the most recent to make the switch.

The Brazilian hasn’t scored in his last five appearances, but I’ll be keeping an eye on him to see if he can make a point against his old club. Robert Sanchez, another ex-Seagull, won’t feature after his red card at Old Trafford, the moment that cost Chelsea dearly in that match.

Brighton themselves have made a stuttering start. They’ve taken just five points from their opening five league games ,their worst top-flight start since 2019.

They also hammered Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, their second consecutive 6-0 win in the competition, though in the league they’ve lost both of their away games so far. That contrast makes them tricky to read, but there’s no doubt they can hurt Chelsea if they’re on song.

I’m definitely expecting goals here. Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League matches, and seven of the last eight competitive meetings between these two sides have produced at least three goals.

With Chelsea strong at home and Brighton always dangerous in attack, this could be one of the weekend’s most entertaining games.