Crystal Palace v Liverpool Live Stream and TV Channel from Selhurst Park today.

I’m looking forward to this one at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon where Liverpool put their 100% Premier League record on the line against unbeaten Crystal Palace.

Kick off is at 3pm BST, though the game won't be shown live on UK television due to the Saturday blackout.

This is shaping up to be one of the weekend’s standout fixtures. Palace haven’t lost at home since February, a run of 11 games, and they’ve already frustrated Liverpool once this season, edging the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield after a 2-2 draw.

Keith Andrews’ side have made their best top-flight start since 1990, sitting comfortably in mid-table and proving a tough nut to crack.

Palace games tend to be close affairs, with only one of their last 10 matches decided by more than a goal.

The same goes for their recent meetings with Liverpool – the last seven have all been tight. That’s why I expect another cagey contest here, especially with the Selhurst crowd behind them.

That said, Liverpool look like champions in the making. Arne Slot’s team have won all seven of their games in all competitions this season and are already five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

They’ve had to rely on late goals at times, but to me that’s the sign of a side that knows how to win even when not at their best.

Liverpool’s record at Selhurst Park speaks volumes too.

They haven’t lost a league game here since 2014 and have won nine of their last 10 visits. Palace may have had their Community Shield moment, but history and current form point firmly in Liverpool’s favour.

Slot rotated heavily in midweek for the Carabao Cup, making 11 changes in the 2-1 win over Southampton.

We saw debuts for Giorgi Mamardashvili, Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Leoni, while youngsters Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha also featured. But with Leoni now out long term with a knee injury and the others likely to step aside, the big guns will return on Saturday.

Alexander Isak is expected to start again after opening the scoring in midweek before being withdrawn at half-time, especially with Hugo Ekitike suspended. There’s also the option to shift Cody Gakpo or Chiesa into the striker’s role, but I’d be surprised if Slot doesn’t go with Isak.

Most importantly, first-team regulars Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah should all come back in.

With that kind of firepower returning, I think Liverpool will have too much for Palace, even if it’s another nervy afternoon in south London.