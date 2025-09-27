How to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves: TV Channel, Live Stream from evening EPL kickoff Saturday.

I’m looking for an improvement from the home side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night as Spurs look to continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Wolves.

TV Channel and Live Stream:The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday 27th September and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. Fans can also stream the game via the Sky Go app, while highlights will be available later on Sky Sports platforms and on Match of the Day.



Tottenham showed real fight in their last Premier League outing, coming from two goals down at Brighton to earn a draw, and they followed that up with a convincing 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup midweek.

Under Thomas Frank, the improvement is clear to see. Spurs have picked up 10 points from a possible 15 so far, conceded just three goals in five games, and kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine league wins.

It feels like a very different Tottenham side now.

They haven’t beaten Wolves in their last five attempts, but given the direction both clubs are heading, I can see Spurs extending their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions here.

Wolves are in dire straits.

They’re the only team in the Premier League without a point after five games, and another defeat would make them just the fourth side in the PL era to lose their first six.

Their record against Spurs is good, unbeaten in five and winning four of those but their current situation tells a different story.

They did at least pick up a win in midweek, beating Everton in the EFL Cup, but that came against a heavily rotated Toffees side with key players like Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye starting on the bench.

In the league, their problems remain obvious. Poor summer recruitment and ongoing issues off the pitch have left them exposed, and it’s hard to see how they turn it around quickly.

Spurs are growing in confidence with each game.

The atmosphere under Frank feels positive, the defence looks organised, and there’s attacking depth that Wolves simply can’t match.

With home advantage on Saturday night, I’m backing Tottenham to finally break their poor run against Wolves and take the three points fairly comfortably.