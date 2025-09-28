Aston Villa v Fulham Live Streaming, commentary and TV Channel from Villa Park today.

Aston Villa might have reached the Champions League quarter finals last season, but right now I think they look like a side searching for confidence.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Aston Villa vs Fulham kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday at Villa Park. I’ll be watching live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and the match is also available to stream on the Sky Go app.

You can also go in play with Bet365 below.

Watch Aston Villa v Fulham LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Villa still haven’t managed a Premier League win this campaign, and the atmosphere at Villa Park has been tense.

Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League win over Bologna was much needed, but even then Ollie Watkins’ missed penalty summed up the mood, unconvincing and frustrating.

The ironic cheers when certain players were taken off told you everything about how the fans are feeling.

Watkins is still waiting for his first league goal of the season, and you can see the frustration in his body language.

Still, Fulham at home feels like the perfect opportunity to put things right. We’ve beaten them in our last five Premier League meetings, and if ever there was a chance to get the supporters back onside, this is it.

Fulham come here in good form. Marco Silva’s team have picked up wins over Leeds, Brentford and Cambridge in recent weeks, including an impressive 3-1 victory against Brentford in the Premier League last weekend.

They’ve won four of their last five matches in all competitions, so they’ll arrive with confidence.

The good news for home fans is that Fulham haven’t been as effective away from home. They’ve failed to score in three of their last six league trips, and Villa Park hasn’t been kind to them in recent years. That gives me hope that Emery’s men can finally get that first league win on the board.

I don’t think it’s going to be a thriller, more of a cagey, low scoring match but I fancy Villa to edge it.