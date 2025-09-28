Rangers v Livingston Live Streaming, live commentary and TV Channel from Sunday’s SPL action.

I’m looking forward to this one as Livingston host Rangers in the only Scottish Premiership game on Sunday, and it’s remarkable to say that Livi actually sit above their visitors in the table.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Livingston vs Rangers kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday at the Set Fare Arena. You can watch it live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, or stream the action on the Sky Go app.

Rangers are still without a league win after five attempts, and Russell Martin is under huge pressure to finally get one at the Set Fare Arena this weekend.

It’s been a nightmare start for Martin at Ibrox. He’s only managed four wins from his 14 games in charge, none of them in the league, and Thursday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Genk in the Europa League just piled on more misery.

Right now, Rangers have just four points from their opening five Premiership matches and their fans are running out of patience.

The mood hasn’t been helped by that humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers, which means Rangers dropped straight into the Europa League.

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue, just three in five league matches and another blank against Genk and unless that changes quickly, the pressure on Martin is only going to get worse.

Livingston have the comfort of home advantage, but they’re not exactly flying either. David Martindale’s men have just one win from their last six and no victory in their last four.

They made a bright start after promotion back to the Premiership last season, but their form has tailed off badly in recent weeks. Even so, they’re still a point better off than Rangers in the standings, which really does highlight just how poor the Glasgow side have been.

Everything about this game screams low-scoring. Rangers’ last four matches in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals, with three of those seeing them fail to score. Their last visit to Livingston back in November 2023 only produced two goals, while Livi themselves have lost four of their last five, failing to score in three.

For me, it’s hard to see a classic unfolding here, both sides are short on confidence, and chances could be few and far between.

But given the situation Martin finds himself in, Rangers simply can’t afford another slip up.