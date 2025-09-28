Newcastle v Arsenal Live Stream and TV Channel from St James Park today.

I can’t wait for this one as Newcastle United and Arsenal renew their rivalry when the two sides clash at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday at St James' Park.

From what I’ve seen so far, Newcastle just haven’t got going this season.

The summer departure of Alexander Isak has left a hole up front, and they’ve only managed one win from their first five Premier League matches – a 1-0 victory over Wolves that felt more like a must-win than a statement.

Their lack of goals is a real concern too, with just six in total, and five of those came in one game against Liverpool.

That said, a 4-1 win over Bradford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night might have given Eddie Howe’s men a bit of confidence in front of goal.

Even so, history suggests we might not see a goal fest. Only one of the last 16 competitive meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal has seen both teams score, which really does underline how cagey these fixtures can be.

Arsenal arrive in the North East knowing they need to keep pace with Liverpool at the top.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend after needing a late equaliser, and it’s exactly this kind of result that’s tripped them up in previous title races.

Mikel Arteta won’t want to see his side fall further behind – if Liverpool win earlier in the weekend, Arsenal could be staring at an eight-point gap before they even kick a ball at St James’ Park.

What makes it even tougher for Arsenal is their recent record on Tyneside. Newcastle have won the last three home meetings against the Gunners, and each of the last seven games here has finished with under three goals.

Everything points to another tight encounter, and honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if it ended all square.