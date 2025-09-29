Everton v West Ham Utd Live Stream and TV Channel from the Monday night football game this evening.

I’m looking forward to this one as Everton host West Ham United on Monday night, and it’s all change for the Hammers as they begin life under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kick-off is at 20:00 BST, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available on the Sky Go app.

Watch Everton v West Ham LIVE in play with Bet365

It’s been a difficult week for both thse sides, including Everton.

Losing the Merseyside derby 2-1 against Liverpool was bad enough, but to then go out of the EFL Cup against Wolves after David Moyes rotated heavily has left fans frustrated.

Two wins from their first five Premier League games represents a decent enough start, and if the Toffees can pick up another three points here, I think many supporters will forgive that cup exit.

Being back at home will definitely help. Everton have lost just two of their 12 league games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since Moyes returned, and they haven’t conceded a goal there this season.

That solidity on home soil could make the difference in what I expect to be a tight match.

West Ham are starting over again. Graham Potter faced the media on Friday but by Saturday morning he was gone, replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo.

It doesn’t come as a huge shock, as the Hammers had won just one of their opening five league games, though that one win did come away at Nottingham Forest – ironically Nuno’s last game in charge of Forest.

Sometimes a change in the dugout can lift players instantly, but Nuno won’t have had much time with his squad, and I’m not sure how much of an immediate impact we’ll see.

For me, this feels like an opportunity for Everton to steady the ship and build on their solid home form. I wouldn’t be surprised if Moyes’ side keep yet another clean sheet and edge it.