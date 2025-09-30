Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid Live Stream, team news, commentary and TV Channel from Champions League today.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid kicks off at 17:45 BST on Tuesday in Kazakhstan. You can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.

You can also go in play with full commentary with Bet365 below.

Kairat Almaty’s debut in the Champions League league phase couldn’t have gone much worse.

Away at Sporting, Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side looked in the contest until they collapsed in the second half, conceding three goals in just four minutes on their way to a 4-1 defeat. It was a harsh introduction to this level of European football.

To their credit, Kairat did bounce back domestically, beating Zhenis 3-1 to keep their title hopes alive in Kazakhstan. They remain just a point behind leaders Astana with a game in hand, so confidence at home hasn’t completely evaporated.

This will be the first time Kairat have ever faced Spanish opposition, and while they’ve managed four clean sheets in their last six outings, their record in UEFA league phase fixtures tells another story, with an average of over two goals conceded per game.

And now comes the biggest test of all: Real Madrid. Los Blancos are chasing a 16th European crown and started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Marseille at the Bernabéu.

That victory was followed by back to back La Liga wins, but their momentum was checked in brutal fashion at the weekend. City rivals Atlético Madrid handed Xabi Alonso’s men their first defeat of the season, a 5-2 drubbing that really exposed some defensive frailties.

Madrid won’t be short of motivation heading into this one. Not only will they want to bounce back quickly, but they’ll also be wary of their away record in Europe, two straight defeats on the road in this competition means they risk suffering three in a row for the first time since 2001. That should sharpen their focus, even against a side as inexperienced at this level as Kairat.

I can’t see anything other than a Real Madrid victory here.

The only question for me is by how many. Six of their last seven competitive matches have seen at least three goals, and given Kairat’s defensive vulnerabilities, another high scoring night feels likely.