Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague Live Stream, team news, kick off time and TV Channel from Champions League clash today.

Inter Milan are back in Champions League action at San Siro on Tuesday night, and as last season’s finalists, I can’t help but feel there’s a real expectation on them to go one step further this time around.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday at San Siro. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+.

Cristian Chivu’s side got their European campaign up and running with a confident 2-0 win away at Ajax, Marcus Thuram grabbing both goals to underline his growing importance.

Domestically, Inter have been a little inconsistent with two defeats in their last four Serie A matches, but in Europe they just seem to come alive.

Three straight wins in all competitions, capped off with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the weekend, means they come into this tie in strong shape. Add to that their record of being unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League home games (13 wins, three draws), and it’s hard to see them slipping up at San Siro.

Slavia Prague arrive with nothing to lose, and that can make them dangerous.

Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, just a point off the top in their domestic league, and they showed plenty of spirit on matchday one.

Leading 2-0 at home to Bodø/Glimt, they collapsed late on to draw 2-2, even missing a glorious chance to win it in stoppage time.

That frustration will still be fresh in their minds.

History tells us Slavia have had mixed experiences in Milan.

They earned a memorable 1-1 draw against Inter six years ago but more recently lost 4-2 to AC Milan in the Europa League last season.

The bigger issue is their Champions League record, they haven’t won a game in the group stage since 2007 and have never picked up an away win in the competition.

For me, this looks like another night where Inter’s experience and quality will shine through.

With Thuram in form, San Siro bouncing, and a European pedigree that Slavia simply can’t match, I’d expect the Nerazzurri to make it two wins from two.