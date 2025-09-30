Chelsea v Benfica Live Stream, TV Channel, team news and commenatry from Stamford Bridge.

I’m looking forward to seeing José Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, this time in charge of Benfica, and I have to admit this one feels like it has a bit of extra spice.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Chelsea vs Benfica kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+.

The “Special One” remains Chelsea’s most successful manager, and he’ll be eager to pile the pressure on his former club as both sides look for their first points of this season’s Champions League.

Chelsea’s form going into this one has been nothing short of dreadful. After losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich on matchday one in Europe, they’ve followed up with Premier League defeats against Manchester United and Brighton.

Their only win in the last five matches came against third-tier Lincoln in the cup, and even then they hardly convinced. Enzo Maresca hasn’t held back, blasting his players after seeing his side reduced to ten men in successive league defeats.

Mourinho has given Benfica a lift since replacing Bruno Lage earlier this month. Lage’s final match was a 3-2 defeat to Qarabağ in Lisbon, where the Eagles somehow blew a two goal lead, a loss that cost him his job.

Mourinho has steadied things quickly, with Benfica unbeaten since his arrival (two wins and a draw), and they’ll arrive in London with real belief.

If there’s one thing Benfica have shown in recent seasons, it’s that they travel well in Europe.

They’ve won five of their last seven Champions League away games, and Mourinho will no doubt set them up to frustrate Chelsea and take their chances when they come. With the Blues on a three match losing streak in this competition, the pressure really is all on the hosts.

For me, the key will be whether Chelsea can keep their discipline. Too many rash decisions, too many mistakes, and if that continues Mourinho will relish making life miserable for his old club.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Benfica nick something here.