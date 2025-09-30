Galatasaray v Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel, team news and match commentary from the Champions League today.

I’m looking for a response from Liverpool today as the Reds take on Galatasaray in the Champions League this evening.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Liverpool vs Galatasaray kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at Anfield. You can watch live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available via discovery+.

You can also go in play with full commentary with Bet365 below.

Liverpool’s season finally hit a bump at the weekend as the Reds slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Crystal Palace.

It was the first loss under Arne Slot, and while it wasn’t a performance to remember, the Reds responded earlier in the week with a thrilling 3-2 win over Atlético Madrid on Champions League matchday one.

Now the focus turns to Galatasaray, and I expect Liverpool to come out firing. Gala were hammered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group game, and while they’ve been flawless in the Turkish Super Lig , with seven wins from seven, their domestic dominance hasn’t always carried over into Europe.

They’ve managed just one win in their last 18 Champions League matches.

Slot has a few questions to answer for the first time. At Selhurst Park, Palace carved out far too many chances and we couldn’t really argue with the result. Still, it was our first defeat of the campaign and there’s no need to panic.

With a much changed squad still finding its rhythm, it’s natural there will be teething problems along the way.

For Galatasaray, the hope will be that they’ve caught Liverpool at the right time. That defeat in Germany was their only setback in 19 matches, but the gulf in quality at European level has been clear in recent years.

I can see them being organised and tough for spells, but I just don’t see them keeping us out for 90 minutes.

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is the perfect chance to get back on track. The The Reds have won 13 of our last 14 Champions League group stage matches, and Anfield on a European night usually delivers the goods.

I’m confident we’ll take another three points.