Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream and TV Channel from Champions League this evening.

Tottenham head to Norway on Tuesday night to face Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, and I’m looking forward to seeing whether Thomas Frank’s side can extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday at the Aspmyra Stadion. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.

You can also watch live in play with Bet365 below.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Spurs have started the season brilliantly under their new boss, and even though Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves was a little underwhelming, Joao Palhinha’s stoppage-time equaliser kept the momentum going.

For me, this is a really interesting tie because it’s a rematch of last season’s Europa League semi final, when Tottenham knocked Bodø/Glimt out over two legs.

You just know the Norwegians will be out for revenge.

They’ve started their own campaign strongly, unbeaten in five matches across all competitions, and they showed some fight on matchday one of the Champions League.

Falling 2-0 behind at home to Slavia Prague, they came back to draw 2-2 – making history as the first Norwegian club since 1999 to overturn a two-goal deficit in this competition.

At home, Bodø/Glimt are no pushovers either.

They’ve won ten of their last 12 European matches at the Aspmyra Stadion, losing only twice, one of those defeats came against Spurs.

That record alone makes them dangerous, and I expect a lively atmosphere.

Tottenham, though, will travel with plenty of belief. Injuries continue to be an issue, but Thomas Frank hasn’t used that as an excuse.

The Wolves draw was only the second time Spurs have dropped points this season when favourites, and they opened their Champions League account with a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Frank now has the chance to do something no other Tottenham boss has managed, win his first two Champions League games in charge.

It’s not going to be easy, but I think Spurs will have too much quality on the night.

As long as they don’t start as slowly as they did at the weekend, I can see them coming away with another important European win.