How to watch Newcastle vs Royale Union live Streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United kicks off at 17:45 BST on Wednesday at Lotto Park, Anderlecht. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available on discovery+.

Or you can watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Newcastle Utd v Royale Union in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

With the Joseph Marien Stadium not meeting UEFA requirements, Union Saint-Gilloise are playing their Champions League games at Lotto Park in Anderlecht, and on Wednesday evening they welcome Newcastle United.

For me, this feels like a fascinating clash.

Union SG shocked plenty of people on matchday one when they went to PSV Eindhoven and came away with a deserved 3-1 victory. That result put down a real marker, and they now come into this one unbeaten in ten matches across all competitions.

At home in Europe, they’ve also been solid, unbeaten in their last seven group-stage fixtures, though they’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 on Belgian soil, so I’d expect goals in this one.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still searching for rhythm. They’ve only managed two wins in their first eight matches of the season, which is way below expectations given the strides they made last year.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal summed things up they were minutes away from victory, only to concede twice late on at St James’ Park.

Their Champions League opener didn’t go much better, a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona leaving them under real pressure heading into this game.

The Magpies also have a poor record on the road in Europe’s top competition, with just one clean sheet in their last 12 away matches. Combine that with Union’s attacking form, and I can see this being an open and entertaining game.