Millwall vs Coventry City kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday at The Den. You can watch the action live on the Sky Sports Red Button and stream it on the Sky Go app.

It’s Millwall against Coventry City on Wednesday night in the Championship, with kick-off at 7.45pm at The Den.

Millwall come into this one sitting 10th in the table, while Coventry are flying high in 2nd and pushing hard for automatic promotion.

From Millwall’s point of view, it’s been a frustrating run lately – just one win in their last five games across league and cup.

At home, they’ve struggled too, losing two of their three matches at The Den and managing to score just once in those games.

Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Swansea, but with key players like Tristan Crama, Luke Cundle and Ryan Leonard all in form, they’ll believe they can cause an upset here. Injuries are a problem though, with Casper De Norre, Alfie Doughty, Lukas Jensen and Femi Azeez all sidelined.

Coventry are unbeaten in the league this season and look full of confidence. They’re the Championship’s top scorers with 18 goals already, and striker Haji Wright is joint-top scorer in the division with five.

Their 3-0 win over Birmingham at the weekend showed just how dangerous they can be, and with the likes of Jack Rudoni, Bobby Thomas and Victor Torp all shining,

Frank Lampard’s side are proving difficult to stop. Lampard has kept his squad focused too, saying: “Everyone here is focused and ready to play.” The only concern is the absence of Ephron Mason-Clark, who’s out with a hamstring injury.

History is on Coventry’s side in this fixture. They’ve beaten Millwall three times in their last five meetings, though it was the Lions who came out on top back in August with a 2-1 victory.

That win will give Millwall hope, but they’ll need a big performance to repeat it against a side who are yet to taste defeat this season.