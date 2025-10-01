How to watch Monaco v Man City Live Stream, team news and TV Channel from Champions League today.

Monaco vs Manchester City kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at Stade Louis II. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.

Stade Louis II is the stage on Wednesday night as Monaco host Manchester City in the Champions League, and I can’t wait for this one.

City have hit some real form in recent weeks, chasing a fifth win in six matches, and Pep Guardiola will be keen to make it two wins from two in this season’s competition after that strong opening victory over Napoli.

Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League only underlined how ruthless this team can be when they click.

Monaco come into this one in poor shape.

They were hammered 4-1 by Club Brugge on matchday one and then slumped to a 3-1 defeat away to newly promoted Lorient at the weekend. Adi Hütter did oversee a 5-2 victory over Metz in between, but his side have lost five of their last seven games in this competition, and confidence looks fragile.

The one crumb of comfort is their home record,they haven’t lost at the Stade Louis II in their last nine Champions League matches, their last defeat here coming against Benfica.

There’s also history between these two. Back in 2017, Monaco knocked City out of the competition on away goals in the last 16, with a young Kylian Mbappé scoring in both legs.

Those two games produced 12 goals between them (City won 5-3 in Manchester, Monaco 3-1 in the return), so if that’s anything to go by, we could be in for another entertaining contest.

City will need to be wary though.

They’ve lost their last four Champions League away games and have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight outings in Europe.

As good as they are going forward, those defensive lapses could make things trickier than they’d like.

For me, this still feels like a game City should win. With Erling Haaland,in fine form, Guardiola has the firepower to end that away day hoodoo and keep momentum rolling in Europe.