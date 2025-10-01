How to watch Villarreal vs Juventus live Streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Villarreal vs Juventus kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at Estadio de la Cerámica. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+.

Villarreal will be hoping to bounce back in the Champions League on Wednesday night when they host Juventus at Estadio de la Cerámica.

The Yellow Submarine have made a bright start in La Liga, but that opening 1-0 defeat away at Tottenham in Europe was a blow, and they know they’ll need something from this game to stay in the hunt.

Domestically, Villarreal have responded well since losing in London.

They’ve won three league games on the spin, edging past Osasuna, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao though all three victories came late on and by the narrowest of margins. Their clean sheet against Bilbao was their first in six matches, so there are still questions defensively.

Their Champions League record at home doesn’t inspire too much confidence either. Villarreal have won just two of their last 12 group stage matches at Estadio de la Cerámica, drawing five and losing five.

Five of those defeats have come in their last nine outings here, so they’ll need to turn that form around quickly.

Juventus, on the other hand, arrive unbeaten this season but with their own frustrations.

Their Champions League opener was wild – a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in which they scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a point. It showed their spirit, but it also highlighted their defensive vulnerability.

The Bianconeri have struggled away from home in this competition, winning just once in their last ten Champions League road trips, though they did go unbeaten away from home in the group stage last season.

A 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the weekend means they come into this fixture on a run of three consecutive draws in all competitions.

For me, this one feels like it could be tight. Villarreal’s late winners in La Liga show they know how to grind results, while Juventus have made a habit of clawing back games this season. With both teams still settling into their European campaigns, a draw might just be the likeliest outcome.