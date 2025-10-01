How to watch Barcelona v PSG Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.



The Champions League doesn’t get much bigger than this, Barcelona against Paris Saint Germain under the lights at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday night.

PSG arrive as defending champions, while Barca are unbeaten this season and already look like a side with serious ambitions of their own.

Paris come into this one having lifted both the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup over the summer, but they suffered their first defeat of the season at Marseille a couple of weeks ago.

Injuries have started to mount up too, with Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both limping off at the weekend, and Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos also doubts.

Luis Enrique’s return to Catalonia adds even more intrigue, but he’ll be desperate to keep their perfect European start going after that 4-0 demolition of Atalanta on matchday one.

If PSG can repeat that kind of scoreline, they’d become only the second club in history to win three Champions League matches in a row by four or more goals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, haven’t been at their very best so far this season, but the numbers don’t lie eight games in all competitions, seven wins and one draw. That’s unbeaten form that makes them dangerous.

Their campaign began with a tough trip to Newcastle, but a Marcus Rashford brace sealed a 2-0 victory and a perfect start to the group stage.

History against PSG on Spanish soil is a worry, though. Barca have lost their last two home meetings with the Parisians, both by the same 4-1 scoreline.

The silver lining is that they’ve scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 Champions League home matches, so another heavy defeat feels unlikely.

For me, this has all the ingredients of a high scoring thriller.

None of PSG’s last 100 Champions League matches have ended 0-0, and eight of the last ten clashes between these two clubs have produced at least four goals. With both teams stacked with attacking talent, I can’t see that trend ending here.