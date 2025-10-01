Arsenal vs Olympiacos Live Stream, match commentary and TV Channel from Champions League tie.

Arsenal return to familiar surroundings on Wednesday night as we welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates in the Champions League.

TV Channel and Live Stream: Arsenal vs Olympiacos kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+.

After that dramatic 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle on Sunday, I can’t wait to see the Gunners back on home turf, where the expectation will be not just to win, but to do it comfortably.

Arsenal left it late at St James’ Park on Sunday, but those two late goals to beat Newcastle 2-1 said everything about this team’s fight and mentality.

That sort of grit will please Mikel Arteta, but I’m hoping for a far smoother evening tonight when Olympiacos visit the Emirates in the Champions League.

If we can match the level of performance shown in our 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on matchday one, then I really do think this should be straightforward.

The Gunners are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions (four wins and a draw), and returning to home soil with a 100% Champions League record so far should only boost confidence.

Arsenal also won five of our last seven home games in the competition without conceding ,more of the same here wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest.

Olympiacos missed a golden chance to start with three points. They played more than an hour with a man advantage against Pafos in their opener, but could only manage a 0-0 draw. It was a frustrating start for the Greek champions, and while they’ve only lost once in their last ten European outings, the numbers don’t flatter them in this competition.

Just two wins in their last 21 Champions League group-stage fixtures tells its own story.

Their away record is even worse.

Olympiacos haven’t won a Champions League proper away game since October 2015 and have lost each of their last ten group-stage trips on the road. Coming up against a side tipped for the Premier League title, it’s hard to see that record changing.

For me, this is the perfect opportunity for Arsenal to keep momentum building both domestically and in Europe. I’m confident Arsenal will get the job done without too many scares.