How to watch Napoli vs Sporting CP live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel.

Napoli vs Sporting kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. You can watch it live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.

Napoli return to Champions League action on Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and after that 2-0 defeat at Manchester City on matchday one, I think they’ll find Sporting a tricky opponent.

The loss in Manchester was tough to take, not just because of the scoreline but the manner of it. Napoli went down to ten men in the first half, managed just one shot on target all game, and never really looked like threatening Pep Guardiola’s side.

Things didn’t improve at the weekend either as they fell 2-1 at AC Milan in Serie A, despite having a man advantage for the final half hour.

That said, Napoli’s only defeats this season have come away from home. At the Maradona they’ve been much stronger, unbeaten in their last 13 matches (10 wins, three draws). The concern is their recent Champions League home record – just one win in their last five fixtures here in the group stage, with three draws and a defeat. Antonio Conte will know his side need to raise their level.

Sporting, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence. They breezed past Kairat Almaty 4-1 on matchday one, ending a six game winless streak in European competition. Rui Borges’ team have also made a flying start domestically, winning six of their opening seven Primeira Liga games, and they backed that up at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Estoril ,their second clean sheet in a row.

The Portuguese side will see this as a real chance to make a statement. They’ve been solid defensively, they’re scoring goals again, and they’ll look to test a Napoli team that have faltered in their last two big outings.

For me, this has the makings of a really competitive game. Napoli’s home record in Serie A gives them an edge, but Sporting’s form suggests they won’t come to Italy just to make up the numbers.