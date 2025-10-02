Youtube highlights and goals from Arsenal v Olympicos last night. Martinelli and Saka scoring to give the Gunners a 2-0 win.

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Champions League group stage with a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos at the Emirates, sealed by a stoppage time strike from Bukayo Saka.

The England international came off the bench to settle the contest, latching onto Martin Ødegaard’s pass before drilling his finish through the legs of goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis.

Martinelli Goal

His goal added to Gabriel Martinelli’s early opener, which arrived when Viktor Gyökeres’ effort rebounded off the post and fell kindly for the Brazilian to tap home.

Mikel Arteta made six changes from the side that left it late to beat Newcastle at the weekend, but Arsenal started brightly despite the rotation.

Saka Goal

Both Gyökeres and Leandro Trossard had chances to extend the lead before the interval, while Ødegaard himself was twice denied in the second half – first by a sharp Tzolakis save and then by a last-ditch block from Panagiotis Retsos.

Olympiakos grew into the game after the break and forced some nervous moments as they pushed for an equaliser.

But Arsenal’s quality eventually told, with Saka’s late strike ensuring a second win from two matches in Europe and maintaining momentum in both competitions.