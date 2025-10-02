The Ozzy documentary is on Thursday 2 October TV with a broadcast time of 9pm, BBC One HD.

Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Take Centre Stage

BBC One delivers a major television event tonight with the long-awaited premiere of Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

Filmed over three years, this intimate documentary follows the Osbourne family as they make an emotional return to the UK after decades living in the United States.

For fans of music history and family drama alike, it promises to be one of the most talked-about broadcasts of the autumn.

At its heart is the legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, now in his seventies and facing serious health struggles. Despite the challenges, Ozzy remains determined to give fans the farewell performance they have been waiting for.

The documentary captures his grit and resilience as he pushes himself towards that final show, even as illness forces him to lean on Sharon and their children for support.

The programme is as much about family as it is about music.

Sharon Osbourne, long recognised as the driving force behind her husband’s career, takes on the dual role of manager and carer.

Their children also feature prominently, offering insight into what life has been like growing up in one of the world’s most famous – and often chaotic – households. Together, the family reflect on their extraordinary journey and what “coming home” means at this pivotal stage of their lives.

Viewers may recall that the documentary was originally scheduled to air in August, only to be postponed.

That delay has only heightened anticipation, with fans eager for a candid glimpse into the Osbournes’ private world. More than a simple career retrospective, this film is both a celebration of a cultural icon and a raw account of resilience in the face of adversity.

Of course, tonight’s schedules are packed with competition.

Over on ITV1 at 9pm, Long Lost Family continues its emotional run, as Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell guide relatives through life-changing reunions. Few programmes tug at the heartstrings quite like this one, and it remains a staple for viewers who relish stories of hope and connection.

Channel 4 offers a very different flavour at 9pm with the return of Taskmaster. Greg Davies and Alex Horne once again preside over a panel of comedians facing bizarre and often hilarious challenges.

Expect surreal inventions, questionable tactics and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments as the line-up battles for the Taskmaster’s approval.

For fans of classic storytelling, Channel 5’s All Creatures Great And Small airs at the same time.

Set in the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales, the drama follows the life of young vet James Herriot as he navigates the trials of animal care and village life. Its blend of nostalgia and warmth has made it one of the most comforting dramas on television.

Elsewhere, BBC Three shines with a fresh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, while Sky Max keeps the comedy-drama Brassic rolling with more antics from Vinnie and his mates. With such a crowded 9pm slot, viewers face the usual Thursday night dilemma: stick with the heavy metal legend’s emotional farewell, or opt for comedy, drama, or reality entertainment. One thing is certain – whatever your mood, tonight’s schedules have it covered.