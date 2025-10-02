How to watch Roma v Lille Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Roma vs Lille kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4, with streaming available via discovery+.



Both sides started their campaigns with wins on matchday one, so this is a big chance for one of them to take control of the group.

Roma have been in excellent form so far this season.

The 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona at the weekend made it five wins from six matches, and last week’s 2-1 success away at Nice gave them the perfect start in Europe.

That result means the Giallorossi now have the chance to begin a Europa League group campaign with back-to-back wins for only the second time since the competition was rebranded in 2009. With ten wins in their last 12 matches stretching back to last season, confidence is understandably high.

Lille are finding things a little more inconsistent. They lost 1-0 to Lyon last weekend, their second defeat in three games, but they did kick off their Europa League journey with a 2-1 victory against Brann.

They’ve never managed successive wins to begin a Europa League group campaign, and their away record in the competition makes it difficult to see them doing it here. Just three victories in 16 away matches in the main draw of the Europa League underlines the size of the task they face at the Olimpico.

For me, Roma look like the stronger side in both form and momentum. With their home crowd behind them and their strong start to the season, I expect them to get the job done and move on to six points from two games.